Our friends died for our future tomorrow, said YSU Student Council President David Apoyan during a nationwide rally.

“We have no right to live with our heads down, we must live with dignity, the Armenian youth is not capitulated and each of us must understand that, the whole world must understand that,” he said.

According to the YSU member, for a university student, weapons are his knowledge, education and culture, and he should fight for dignity with the above-mentioned, but when necessary, they will take up arms and fight for the homeland with weapons.

“We have to understand that we have to fight to get out of this difficult moment, no matter how long the sunset is, it will be followed by the sunrise, and I am sure that the sunrise is not far, we are close to the sunrise. We must fight by breaking the indifference within us, we must realize the responsibility placed on each of us, we must be brave, everyone must understand that the Armenian youth has not given up, the Armenian youth will fight and no one can persuade the Armenian youth to stand back “From the inheritance given by his grandfathers,” Apoyan stated.

He noted that the Armenian youth did not lose and the Armenian youth must express its will for the sake of its dignified future.

“Our homeland needs us more than ever! Stand up and break the indifference among you. We will build our future in Shushi, Hadrut, “said the YSU Student Council President.

He said that they will try to mislead the young people, but the young man who will think with his own brain will not go astray.