YSMU Congratulatory message of Rector Armen Muradyan

Dear women and girls, I warmly congratulate you on International Women’s Day. I am sure many will agree that Armenian women are unique in their mission. For centuries, Armenian women have honorably fulfilled the noble mission of serving the family and the homeland wholeheartedly and selflessly, spreading infinite love and warmth, kindness and care around them.

The Armenian woman is the best example of a caring mother, a loving woman, the guardian of a healthy Armenian home, a strong pillar and pillar.

Dear women and girls, your devotion and mercy are invaluable. The holiday month is an occasion to once again address the words of gratitude, respect, appreciation to you for your devotion and care, to emphasize once again your important role in educating worthy citizens for our state.

The Armenian woman has the patriotic mission of educating generations in the spirit of national values ​​and patriotism.

I would like to especially congratulate the female medical workers, the future doctors, who will spend this holiday in medical institutions, fulfilling their humanitarian mission.

It is not by chance that Women’s Day coincides with the arrival of spring, the awakening of nature. I wish you prosperity, fragrant spring days, health, inexhaustible love, professional advancement.