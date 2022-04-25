The Armenian tenor was rejected in European theaters because of his Russian passport Morning:

Khachatur Badalyan performed the main role in the homeland for the first time

Russian opera tenor Khachatur Badalyan recently visited Al. We met for the first time at the National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet after Spendiaryan with a role. Our compatriot really shone in Bizet’s “Carmen” (director: Naire Stepanyan, conductor: Atanes Arakelyan), interpreting the character of Jose. For the first time in Armenia, we touched upon the art of the singer in 2021, which has been awaited for 10 years in prestigious Russian and Western theaters. In the fall, at the gala concert dedicated to the 70th birthday of famous opera tenor Gegham Grigoryan. At that time, in a conversation with us (November 25, 2021), he stated that he had appeared on stage at the age of 24, in 2007, at the Novaya Opera Theater in Moscow, playing Lohengrin in Wagner’s opera of the same name, and noted that There has been a torrent of invitations from prestigious theaters. When we asked the artist, who was born in North Ossetia, that his compatriot Valery Gergiev probably played a big role in his career, he answered: “Naturally, maestro Gergiev, as you mentioned, is my compatriot, and that says it all.”



He also added that after his debut in “Novaya Opera”, he considers the stage in 2012 at the Mariinsky Theater to be his debut. In the conversation, the singer singled out the staged version of Verdi Requiem, directed by Valery Gergiev and with his participation, and Faust’s role in Guno’s opera of the same name, accompanied by opera diva Anna Netrebko, which was nominated for the Golden Mask Award.

The repertoire of the singer, who has been on stage for 15 years, includes comprehensive samples of world opera literature. To say that he embodied Jose wonderfully in “Carmen” in Yerevan is the same as saying nothing. In response to our interest after the performance, the artist said that he first played Jose in the French “Opera-Bastille”, then in the Marine Theater and “Novaya Opera”, and that is one of his favorite roles. He is impressed with our theater, in his words, with the very unique direction of this performance, he mentioned his colleagues in the orchestra, choir, performing various roles, especially Carmen, Greta Bagiyan.



During the conversation, they referred to the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West due to the Russian-Ukrainian war, from which the artists were not left out either. For example, we brought the opera diva Anna Netrebko, who, addressing the General Director of the “Metropolitan Opera” Peter Gelby, may have tried to make an exception, stating that he recently lives with his family in Austria, but in response the director responded that he could not help. On that occasion, Khachatur Badalyan said that all three of his long-signed contracts had been canceled. “Because I was a Russian citizen, I was also rejected immediately without explanation.”

