The 21st Central Europe Open International Karate Tournament took place on March 5-6 in Bydgoszcz, Poland. Athletes of the Armenian Karate Union team Davit Taroyan and Kamo Unanyan won one gold and one bronze medal in this important tournament.

The athlete of the team Davit Taroyan, in a hot fight with the Scot, got a serious hand injury in the semifinal, but won an excellent victory for the bronze medal.

And the World և European champion Kamo Unanyan, defeating the Polish athlete with a score of 3: 0, won a Gold Medal and became the winner of the championship.

By the way, the athletes of the Armenian Karate Union team left for the international karate tournament accompanied by coach Tigran Muradyan.

“I am proud of all the results of our boys, especially Kamo Unanyan, of the Armenian Karate Union team,” said Lilit Karapetyan, congratulating her on her victory, in a conversation with us, under whose sponsors the boys go to competitions.

According to the interlocutor, nowadays it is already difficult to organize such competitions, where it is left to leave and, keeping the honor of your country high, return victorious, as the athletes of our team do.

“In order to keep the honor of our country high, the Armenian athlete endangers both his health and his life. “For example, Kamo Unanyan ignored his health problems and took part in the Central Europe Open major international tournament, training without hesitation and winning the championship by winning a gold medal,” NKR Karapetyan proudly stated and hastened to draw comparative conclusions. “Maybe in other countries athletes have more opportunities, because they make big investments for themselves, but they do not always register high results. We also support our boys financially within our means, sometimes the athlete invests in order to go to a prestigious tournament and return victorious. It speaks about the good training of our athletes. Being confident in that, I decided to stand by the Armenian team and support it, everywhere in the world, wherever they participate in competitions, to keep the honor of our country high. I am grateful to our team for that, because they really achieve all that in a difficult way, but instead they keep the honor of our country high, as a result of daily hard competitions. ”

Not being from the world of sports, Lilit Karapetyan says that investing in this field was her main goal ․ “In order for the flag of our country to be flown high in various prestigious sports competitions in the world. For example, last year, at Kamo’s suggestion, we even set a salary for the athletes of the team, so that they would not think about earning money while training. ”

Due to the situation in the world, Lilit was hesitant about this year’s plans ․ “I can not say anything about this year’s plans, as we can not predict what may happen tomorrow. But I will do my best to be by our team. I would very much like the state of the world to stabilize so that I can have the opportunity to sponsor more athletes, who will keep the honor of our country high in the international ring. ”

Press service of the Karate Union of Armenia