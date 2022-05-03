We do not see readiness to take steps from Turkey in the short term, Eduard Aghajanyan, Chairman of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, stated at the “CivilNet” pavilion.

“The Turkish side did not give a positive signal regarding concrete steps,” Aghajanyan said.

To the question, what is Turkey’s goal, to procrastinate, Aghajanyan answered that it is in Turkey’s interest to be in this conversation.

Asked what the recent statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Mlut Cavusoglu about the border redefinition meant, Aghajanyan said that such a hint was made in the talks between the Turkish and Armenian special envoys, but the Armenian side categorically rejected it.

Eduard Aghajanyan noted ․ “There is nothing to do here, the borders have been adjusted during the USSR, the new map is not expedient. One can guess why Turkey raises this issue. “