Home Armenia “The Armenian people will find strength in themselves to overcome the existing... Armenia “The Armenian people will find strength in themselves to overcome the existing difficulties.” The Catholicos of All Armenians received the delegation of the Syria-Armenia Friendship Group Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 25, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail “The Armenian people will find strength in themselves to overcome the existing difficulties.” The Catholicos of All Armenians received the delegation of the Syria-Armenia Friendship Group Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Tigran Jrbashyan noted that soon Armenia will be able to compete with other countries. The strategic plan for the development of the textile... Armenia Minister Mirzoyan met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India in New Delhi Morning: Armenia No document on the status of Artsakh is being discussed at this stage. Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged session of the government ... Recent Posts By posing as an employee of a charity company, he stole money from the... Attorney: Trump caught on tape demanding ambassador’s firing Jennifer Lawrence Becomes Mom For The First Time With Her Husband Cooke Maroney President Trump and Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 GOP and Big Tech: Republicans release legislative outline to overhaul Big Tech regulations Most Popular Russia has blocked more than 85,000 fakes Since February 24, Roskomnadzor has blocked tens of thousands of Internet resources disseminating false information about a special operation in Ukraine - more than... The police used disproportionate force against the citizens who protested in front of the... The situation in Yerevan was tense a while ago. The police did not allow the citizens, the representatives of the RPA youth, to... In the end, the philosophy of the movement has a great perspective to succeed.... Unlike the previous movement, this movement has a special feature. It is decentralized in the positive sense of the word, a human rights... Ararat Mirzoyan meets with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, who is in New Delhi to participate in the Raisina Dialogue conference, met with Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar... How to tell the difference between a concussion and first aid will help the... Concussion is a form of brain injury and is the most common cause of craniocerebral trauma. After a noticeable blow to the head,...