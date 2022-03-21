On March 21, the Armenian national team started its training camp at the FFA Technical Center / Football Academy.

Participating in the sports gathering:



Goalkeepers:

David Yurchenko – Pyunik

Arman Nersesyan – CSKA

Henry Avagyan – “Noravank”



Defenders:

Kamo Hovhannisyan – “Astana” (Kazakhstan)

Jirayr Margaryan – “Urartu”

Arman Hovhannisyan – Pyunik

David Terteryan – “Ararat-Armenia”

Joao Jordi Monroe Ararat “Noah”

Styopa Mkrtchyan – CSKA



Midfielders / Forwards:

Vahan Bichakhchyan – “Pogon” (Poland)

Tigran Barseghyan – “Slovan” (Slovakia)

Artak Grigoryan – “Alashkert”

Solomon Udo – “Ararat-Armenia”

Hovhannes Harutyunyan – “Pyunik”

Artyom Avanesyan – “Ararat-Armenia”

Arthur Serobyan – CSKA

Erik Vardanyan – “Urartu”

Georg Ghazaryan – “Pyunik”

Khoren Bayramyan and Eduard Spertsyan will arrive in Yerevan on March 21 in the afternoon. Tomorrow, March 22, Varazdat Haroyan, Andre Chalisher և Sargis Adamyan will arrive in Armenia.

There are absentees in the team. Hovhannes Hambardzumyan will miss the training camp and the upcoming games due to the Covid-19 positive test. “Noah” defender Jordi Ararat joined the team instead of him. Lucas Selaryan will not join the team due to the injury he received in the last game of his club.

Our team will hold the first training today at 18:00.

It should be reminded that on March 24 the Armenian national team will play a friendly match with the Montenegrin team in Yerevan, and on March 29 in Oslo it will compete with the Norwegian team.