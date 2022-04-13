By the decision of the government, full tuition reimbursement for the 1st semester of the 2020-2021 academic year was provided to those students who took part in the military operations or, if their parent or spouse took part in the military operations, RA Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan announced in the National Assembly.

The number of beneficiaries of this program is 4210 students, and the total budget was about 1.7 billion drams.

4 months in a row, starting from 2021 Since March, 68 thousand monthly assistance has been provided to persons registered or residing in Artsakh. in the amount of AMD. The budget of the event was about 27.1 billion drams, the number of beneficiaries of this event was about 109,000.

In the period from September to December 2021, the monthly assistance was provided to the displaced persons who lost their homes in Artsakh in the following amounts: children, 1st and 2nd group disabled people – 50 thousand. AMD, to other groups – 25 thousand. in the amount of AMD.

“Later, the program was extended, in January-February 2022, to children, to the 1st և 2nd group disabled – 40 thousand per month. AMD was allocated to other groups – 20 thousand. AMD: The number of beneficiaries of this program was about 37,000 people, and the total budget was about 5.4 billion drams.

I would like to emphasize another important program. The program of state support to provide housing access for families displaced from separate regions of Artsakh approved by the decision of the Government of Armenia on February 17, 2022, within the framework of which assistance will be provided to persons receiving mortgage real estate in Armenia by subsidizing the loan principal և interest repayments.

It should be noted that the support of about 136 billion drams for the socio-economic reconstruction of Artsakh includes the total cost of the above-mentioned measures, as well as the preferential budget loans of about 69.2 billion drams provided to the Artsakh government and the donation of about 12.5 billion drams, ”he said. Deputy Prime Minister.

At the end of 2020, the Government adopted three decisions, within the framework of which preferential budget loans in the amount of about 5.1 billion drams were provided to the Artsakh Government to support the Artsakh economy.

“As a donation, in December 2020, 1 billion drams was provided to the Artsakh government to finance the consumption of electricity and gas consumed by the entire population in the territory of Artsakh from September 2020 to November,” Grigoryan said.

In April 2021, a donation of about 4.1 billion drams was provided to the Artsakh government as a donation, which was directed to the entire population of Artsakh in terms of gas, electricity, communication expenses, as well as salaries of non-governmental organizations and other equivalent payments. to finance the return of paid income tax.

In the period from July to December 2021, the Government adopted six decisions, within the framework of which about 7.4 billion drams were provided to the Artsakh Government as a donation, which was directed by the entire population of Artsakh from July to December 2021 for gas, electricity and communications. financing the costs of services.

Within the framework of the same decisions, in the period from July to December 2021, the Government of the Republic of Armenia provided a preferential loan of 64.1 billion drams to the Artsakh government to finance pensions, benefits, salaries of public sector employees, healthcare and capital expenditures.

Within the framework of the joint implementation of assistance programs in 2021, agreements were signed between the governments of Artsakh and Armenia, which established state financial support measures for individuals and legal entities affected by the war, as well as loans for individuals and legal entities in need. Financial regulations for the implementation of public financial assistance programs aimed at fulfilling obligations.

“I would like to emphasize that from November 2020 ամբողջ throughout the year 2021, the governments of Armenia and Artsakh have implemented all the measures in parallel, based on the needs and problems identified for the given period. The socio-economic measures for 2022 were brought together within the framework of the 2022 budgets.

The measures will be implemented in a coordinated manner by the Artsakh government, and in order to fully implement them, the Armenian government will fully finance the Artsakh budget deficit. In conclusion, I should mention that the annual amount of allocations for 2022 is set at 144 billion. drams, “said the RA Deputy Prime Minister.