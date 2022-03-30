The Armenian authorities are trying to give up Artsakh in every possible way, “Artsakh. Arthur Khachatryan, a deputy of the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly, announced during the discussion on the topic “Struggle for Karaglkh”.

“Today’s authorities are in pain when we say that Artsakh was given, as if I signed the document, we all know who signed it. They are implementing the policy of “End of Evil”. “Now they are trying to insure Armenia by giving Artsakh, without realizing that Azerbaijan will pass to Armenia after absorbing Artsakh,” the opposition MP said.

According to him, according to the National Security Strategy adopted in 2019, Armenia is the guarantor of Artsakh’s security and Armenia should not delegate its obligation to a third party.

Arthur Khachatryan is puzzled why the Security Councils of Armenia and Artsakh hold separate sessions, not jointly.

“Now they have even cut it. The statement of the RA Security Council is very puzzling. On the one hand, they say that Azerbaijan continues its aggressive actions with imaginary reasons, on the other hand, they say, “let’s sign a peace treaty.” “Since we have not solved the problem, what kind of peace agreement is it?” The opposition MP emphasized.

According to him, today is a crucial moment in Artsakh. If Azerbaijan can establish control over Karaglukh, then control over Stepanakert from the south-west is from Shushi, and from the northeast, if there is Karaglukh, it will be a serious problem.

“It is obvious that Azerbaijan will go to new provocations, and the Armenian authorities, instead of thinking of countermeasures, were engaged in the mayoral elections in Vedi, probably the elections in Vedi have a higher priority than national issues,” Arthur Khachatryan added.