Artsakh Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan issued a message on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide ․

“The Armenian Genocide is not a crime against humanity committed in one episode during a certain historical period, it is the permanent goal of the Turkish-Azerbaijani tandem, which was expressed in Western Armenia in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, in various settlements of Soviet Azerbaijan in the late 20th century. In the fall of 2020 in Artsakh.

It is a policy systematically and consistently pursued by the two Turkish states with the same motives to exterminate Armenians, the same ideology of hatred of Armenians and total intolerance of Armenians, the same tools of torture, torture, murder, deprivation and deportation.

Denial, the reluctance of the leaders of different countries and international organizations and the indifference conditioned by political and economic interests are a green light for Turkey and Azerbaijan to continue to carry out their criminal goals.

And for our Armenians, the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, more than a century later, remains a testament to the constant desire for the restoration of justice, which cannot be compromised.

I remember և I demand. “