The agenda of the Turkish government meeting on April 12 will include issues related to domestic and foreign policy.

“The peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan” will be discussed at the meeting to be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ermenihaber reports.

In addition, the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict, Ankara’s diplomatic efforts to arrange a meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky will be discussed.

Internal issues will include issues related to curbing inflation, “fighting terrorism” and other issues.

It is noted that at the end of the session, Erdogan will deliver a message and provide brief information on the topics discussed at the government session and the decisions made.