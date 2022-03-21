In the issue of normalization of the Armenian-Turkish relations, the Armenian authorities continue not to be honest with the public, because the Turkish preconditions and goals are presented very softly and clearly. As a result, non-professional circles of the society fall into error, Turkologist Ruben Melkonyan told Aysor.am, adding that this is one of the insincere, dishonest manifestations of the authorities’ communication with the society.

“During the past 30 years, various figures with great political and diplomatic experience, such as the three presidents of Armenia, the foreign ministers of different years, and other diplomats, have tried to normalize relations with Turkey.” They did not succeed in that, because it was not possible to overcome the well-known Turkish preconditions, which are also connected with Azerbaijan.

The reason is that there were red lines of our statehood, if we do not cross those red lines for our statehood, then establishing relations with Turkey can not be presented as a very easy, primitive task.

So, free cheese is just a trap. “Such cheese can exist in the Armenian-Turkish relations only if the authorities of the day agree to cross the red lines beyond which are the most vital interests of our statehood and nation,” said Ruben Melkonyan.

It should be reminded that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan stated today that they had expressed readiness with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Çavuşo ։lu to crown the process by opening the borders and establishing relations.