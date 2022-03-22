Today at the NA plenary sitting, the deputy of the “Armenia” faction Aghvan Vardanyan made a historical hint for the “Civil Contract”, showing how the government, the opposition, the Supreme Council acted during the first war. In response, NA Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan mentioned ․ “Your holiday is not the best. The word swamp was used. The vocabulary of the elderly Aghvan Vardanyan is unacceptable. Did you forget to say one thing: who was holding rallies in Yerevan on those numbers? There was one force that strangely rallies in Yerevan during all the wars, the ARF. And Vazgen Manukyan confessed during the last war that he called the military and said that what they had to do was in Yerevan. ” Then Rubinyan quoted some lines from Simon Vratsyan for the ARF.

The other NA Deputy Speaker Ishkhan Saghatelyan noticed ․ “Simon Vratsyan has a big volume about Armenia.” Rubinyan continued to quote, passing the time allotted for speaking. Applause and laughter were heard from the opposition. “Thank you,” said Rubinyan. Ishkhan Saghatelyan noted that in cases cut off from history, there is no need to try to compare with the statesmen who created a state from scratch.

Luiza SUKIASYAN