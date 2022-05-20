The final event of the European Union Twinning Program “Support to the Implementation of the Civil Service Reforms of the Republic of Armenia” took place today with the participation of Deputy Prime Minister Hambardzum Matjosyan.

The Deputy Prime Minister welcomed everyone to the final event of the Twinning program, emphasizing that the program launched in 2020 was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the Civil Service Office, beneficiaries, professional development of civil servants, increasing the attractiveness of the civil service system and establishing professional human resource management networks.

“You are aware that our Government has an ambitious but realistic agenda of public administration reforms. “One of the important steps in this direction was the approval of the roadmap for the Public Administration Reform Strategy approved by the previous session of the Government, the effective implementation of which will ensure the security and sustainable development of our country,” said Hambardzum Matjosyan. brings it closer to the set end goal of the Government’s agenda.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the Republic of Armenia has always used such cooperation, which was further strengthened after the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive Extended Partnership Agreement, which greatly stimulates the implementation of the reforms adopted by the Government of the Republic of Armenia. Hambardzum Matjosyan expressed confidence that the approximation of European best practices will contribute to the strengthening of democracy, human rights, and the effective development of human capital.

“The twinning program is a vivid example of this cooperation, which can be a key factor in ensuring the continuation of Armenia-EU cooperation,” he said. to make the program successful ստանալ to get the predicted results.

The Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Victorin, the Ambassador of France to Armenia, Anne Luio, the Ambassador of Finland to the South Caucasus, Kirsty Narine, the Ambassador of Estonia to Armenia, Rina Kalyurand, the head of the Civil Service Office Vache Kalashyan, others.