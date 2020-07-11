The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente’s plumbing firm has gone bust owing almost £2million

The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente’s plumbing firm he set up with Lord Sugar has gone bust owing almost £2million.

The Italian entrepreneur impressed the company tycoon together with his business plan of franchising his plumbing company.

Ultimately the billionaire decided his idea was more worthy of investment than runner-up Vana Koutsomitis’ gamified dating app throughout the series that aired by the end of 2015.

However creditors have hit out at Mr Valente, who they claim must have known his firm ImpraGas was in some trouble, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Nathan Oselton, from One Word Graphics, is owed £2,500 by the firm.

He said: ‘I feel pretty angry and mad about the way the company has behaved. It has been a bit of a struggle getting paid.

The Italian entrepreneur (right) impressed the company tycoon together with his business plan of franchising his plumbing company

‘My accountant has viewed the paperwork from the liquidators plus it does not seem like he was making money for a long time.’

Speaking about his winner Mr Valente since the time, Lord Sugar said: ‘Joseph is a good example of what’s possible.

‘He turned his life around and decided that he was going to visit work and here he’s today, a well-deserved winner of The Apprentice and I enjoy him being my business partner.

‘I hope it [his win] inspires many people to see what is possible in this world.’

But it has all gone wrong for the entrepreneur who received £250,000 from the business tycoon to set up ImpraGas.

The Italian entrepreneur (pictured middle) received £250,000 for winning The Apprentice to set up his plumbing firm

Two years after the programme finished, Mr Valente and Lord Sugar parted company, and right before lockdown the business went in to voluntary liquidation.

Mr Valente was expelled at age 15 and started his career being an apprentice prior to going on to found his own plumbing business in Peterborough.

However couple of years after the programme finished, Mr Valente and Lord Sugar parted company, and right before lockdown the business went in to voluntary liquidation. In total 34 firms are owed £1.95million, including £400,000 owed to HMRC.

Mr Valente, 31, from Peterborough, told the Daily Mirror: ‘We had to power down part of the organisation and it meant that some creditors weren’t paid.

‘Our main priority was that staff kept their jobs and our clients were cared for.

‘The intellectual property of the organization was sold to another company and the old company was put in liquidation.

‘The most of creditors continue steadily to trade with the new company.

‘At every moment we were trading to help keep the company alive.’