The Apple Watch Series 3 is down to $169 on Amazon

Our pick to discover the best value smartwatch is a lot more affordable, because the 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 is currently $30 off at Amazon.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm in Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($169, originally $199; amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm in Space Gray Aluminum Case with White Sport Band ($169, originally $199; amazon.com

The Series 3 checks off most of the boxes for smartwatches, specifically for anyone within the Apple ecosystem. With it, you are able to respond to messages, make calls, ask questions to Siri, work with a plethora of apps and also track exercises.

It runs watchOS 6 with full access to the App Store and is powered by the Apple-made S3 chip, but you’ll have the ability to update to watchOS 7 this fall, when Apple releases the next generation software.

On the fitness side, Series 3 includes a built-in heartrate sensor, which could track your beats each minute and alert you of spikes. You can also track calories burned, a variety of exercises and even total distance, making the Series 3 is a fitness tracker as much as a smartwatch.

Act fast and score a 38mm Apple Watch Series 3 for $169 from Amazon. You can also see our full review of the Series 3 here.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer’s listed price during publication.