The Apple Card now has a website where you can pay your bills

Apple has introduced a new web portal for managing its Apple Card credit card (including paying bills, viewing the existing balance, and seeing past bill statements), which makes the knowledge as a whole less reliant on an iPhone or iPad, via AppleInsider.

Previously, the only path to manage an Apple Card required having a compatible iOS device with the Wallet app installed, which made it much less easy to access than a conventional credit card (nearly all of which offer web portals to pay bills and check balances).

The new web portal (located, naturally, at card.apple.com) doesn’t completely eradicate the need for an iPhone or iPad, however: you’ll still need to own one of Apple’s devices to truly apply for the Apple Card, which means, inspite of the web portal, it’s still effectively locked to Apple customers only.

The Apple Card was announced in April 2019 within Apple’s increased push to the service industry. Backed by Goldman Sachs, it offers a number of perks designed for making purchases with online vendors and compatibility with the company’s Apple Pay system easier. It also offers a physical titanium card and 3 per cent cashback on any purchase made from Apple, 2 per cent on Apple Pay transactions, and 1 percent on purchases made out of the regular card.