The Armenian society continues to remain in apathy ում avoids actively going to Freedom Square, as it has been seriously disappointed several times after the war. “After the signing of the trilateral document on November 9, 2020, the current government did not leave. After last winter’s demonstrations, land was finally handed over as a result of the government’s actions, no one could do anything,” psychologist Irina Tsaturyan told Aysor.am.

“After all this, what kind of awakening can we talk about, what can be demanded from the society?” People have little faith in God, but they no longer believe in it. People think, “How long have we gone to Freedom Square, but nothing has happened?”

Some people think, “I will go to Freedom Square, what should I do?” I keep a shop, now they will come and check my shop … ” “People do not want to be constantly disappointed. The current psychological state is directly comparable to their disappointments,” said the psychologist.

Irina Tsaturyan compared the apathetic state of society with a well-known phenomenon in science – metal fatigue (metal fatigue is a process of gradual accumulation of microscopic damage in the metal structure under the influence of external factors, which later leads to more serious processes).

“Our nation, which was metal, is now living in that moment of fatigue. “That’s to demand that he take to the streets unconditionally is unrealistic,” said the psychologist.