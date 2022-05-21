The answer to the questions of both victory and defeat of wars is education. You have educated a patriotic generation, you will have a homeland. The number one question hanging in the air after the 44-day catastrophic war is “why did we lose?”

The uneducated citizen would not choose an educated leader, because the human being has a hard time tolerating the one who is smarter and more capable than him, therefore he must classify someone superior to see his reflection in him. We could not win, because after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the independence of Armenia, the knowledge-based society lost from the beginning to the Mexican “The rich also cry”, and later to the Armenian “Hard Life” meaningless and cheap soap operas. Yes, we won the first Artsakh liberation war exclusively due to Soviet education.

The slogan “For the Motherland” of the USSR, which was in the soul and mind of every Soviet citizen, due to the work of the leaders of the “Karabakh Committee” began to act at the right time and localized in a place that the leaders of the huge Soviet empire may not have thought of. Nevertheless, the Soviet “For the Homeland” became “Miatsum”, and the first Artsakh liberation war was crowned with victory.

Then came the time of “good boys”. The teacher, who was the brightest representative of the rural intelligentsia, became a subject of ridicule for the student. Instead, both school-age boys and girls began to respect the village shopkeeper more, that he lived better, had the means, and occasionally treated himself to chewing gum. Classmates began to call the reading and learning student a “book chewer”, the society began to adapt, and then to respect people with criminal habits and solving problems with “thieves”.

Instead of cultural programs, the air was flooded with swear words, meaningless and degrading programs. The homeland became so second among the people that every Armenian family started a passionate and unbreakable struggle, as if their child would not serve in Artsakh.

SJAK ​​VARDUMYAN

