The annual DigiCode youth application programming competition took place in Tavush | Morning:

The annual youth competition of “DigiCode” applied programming program, organized by “Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises” non-governmental organization, took place in YSU Ijjan branch. The main goal of the DigiCode competition is to encourage և to develop algorithmic thinking of schoolchildren, to transform students from game users to game creators, to identify talented teenagers և to develop creative abilities.

DigiCode is at the same time an effective platform where schoolchildren from all regions of Armenia meet each other, share knowledge and innovative ideas.

The competition was attended mainly by students from schools where there is a “Root” workshop. The jury included Satvik Mnatsakanyan, Director of Leviathan Company, Marietta Chagharyan, Assistant Professor, Chair of Information Technology at YSU, Varazdat Avetisyan, Co-Founder of Luseen Mobile, NWS Lab Back End Engineer Victor Ohanyan, Arar Regional coordinator Vyacheslav Israelyan. The winners of the regional round will present their projects in the final of the competition to be held on April 23.

Lia Ghagharyan