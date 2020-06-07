‘The anger is still there’: Hong Kong defiant a year on from first protests | World news

When Freeman Yim stepped out to hitch a peaceable demonstration in opposition to a controversial extradition invoice on 9 June final year, he by no means knew this was solely the beginning of a long-drawn-out motion that may plunge Hong Kong into the deepest disaster in its historical past.

“We weren’t fighting for much, we just wanted Hong Kong to remain Hong Kong and not turn into just any Chinese city,” he reminisced. “We want to have dignity and basic rights. As the Chinese national anthem says, not to become slaves.”

A year on, the 37-year-old mainland-born building employee feels extra depressed than ever.

“I feel so helpless and hopeless,” he mentioned. “It’s like being a kid on a playground, bullied by a bigger person but having no means to fight back.”

Hong Kong has been dominated by China beneath the “one country, two systems” association after its change of sovereignty in 1997, however Beijing’s tightening of its management over town has brought about widespread discontent lately.

What began off as a protest to cease a proposed extradition legislation geared toward doubtlessly sending people to China for trial exploded into a sweeping anti-government motion, unleashing unprecedented anger and frustration. Many individuals who didn’t care about politics grew to become radicalised.

But a year on, Hong Kongers discover themselves in a a lot worse scenario. China’s legislature handed a plan in late May to impose sweeping nationwide safety legal guidelines for Hong Kong to stop and punish “acts and activities” that threaten nationwide safety, together with advocacy of secession, subversion and terrorism and international interference. There is widespread concern that China’s vaguely outlined nationwide safety legal guidelines, used to suppress authorities critics in mainland China, will erode most of Hong Kong’s current freedoms.

China insisted that such legal guidelines had been essential to stamp out the protests, which began off peacefully however turned more and more violent over the months as frustration and desperation mounted. Protests had largely died down amid the coronavirus pandemic early this year, however picked up once more in late May after Beijing introduced the nationwide safety legislation.

Since final June, over 8,900 individuals, of which about 40% had been college students, have been arrested in additional than 1,000 protests.

Even although sceptics have questioned whether or not Hong Konger’s fierce resistance has accomplished extra hurt than good, many who’ve participated within the motion, younger and previous, still insist that they’ve accomplished the fitting factor.

They keep that it was solely a matter of a quick or gradual dying for Hong Kong beneath China, which had been tightening its grip in a method that has been described by locals as “cooking a frog in tepid water.”

“We know we can’t fight against China but now we have forced China to show its true face to the world,” mentioned Mr Chow, 71, who got here to Hong Kong as a teenager after experiencing starvation and tumultuous political actions in China.









An anti-government rally in Hong Kong on 1 December 2019. Protests lowered in the beginning if this year amid the coronavirus outbreak, however have picked up once more. Photograph: Anthony Kwan/Getty Images



In the spirit of “lam chow” – a Cantonese phrase which suggests to perish with one’s enemies – many say they assist worldwide sanctions in opposition to China, even when they’d harm Hong Kong’s financial system.

“We’d rather be a broken piece of jade than a whole ceramic tile,” the retired driver mentioned. “Even if we were to die, we may as well die an honourable death.”

Despite the looming draconian measures, many still keep a sturdy combating spirit. The nationwide safety legislation has rekindled a protest motion that had largely died down and fuelled an unprecedented demand for independence from China. In latest demonstrations, many protesters shouted slogans comparable to “Hong Kong Independence, the only way!”, which was hardly ever heard on the streets earlier than.

“Now that one country, two systems is dead, of course we want to be separated from China. Wouldn’t it be nice to be like Singapore?” mentioned 60-year-old retiree Mrs Wong, who took half in a latest rally.

In the face of what many name the inevitable “death” of Hong Kong, some vow to proceed to talk up even when it means risking jail, whereas others attempt to discover ways to keep their resistance and conscience beneath a dictatorial regime.

“I will continue to do things I want to do and say things I want to say,” mentioned Lawrence, 25, a retailer. “I will not be silenced. If we have no freedom, it makes no difference whether you’re in jail or not.”

While many discuss of leaving Hong Kong, Benjamin, a 22-year-old scholar, vows to remain and resist in opposition to China. Influenced by the Czech dissident and later president Václav Havel’s philosophy of defeating a totalitarian regime by rejecting its lies and “living in truth”, he mentioned he would attempt to sustain a spirit of resistance by persevering with to train his rights and dwelling a regular life.

“We need to learn how to survive under a dictatorship. We can’t allow ourselves to be killed by the Communist party before dawn,” he mentioned. “Even if the protests die down, many of us will insist on exercising our freedoms, maintaining our Hong Kong identity, memory, culture and spirit.”

Joseph Cheng, a retired political scientist on the City University of Hong Kong, mentioned whereas abnormal Hong Kongers could not quit on their beliefs, “they have to learn new ways of engaging political struggle under very tight security conditions.”

“The anger is still there, the struggle will continue, but we have to minimise cost and to deny the government legitimacy,” he added. “It will be like eastern Europe in the late 70s, it’s going to be a long-term struggle.”