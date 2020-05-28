The Android 11 Beta Launch party will be livestreamed on June 3

Google delayed the Android 11 Beta launch to June 1 and scheduled a launch present for June 3. It will be all on-line, in fact, as the standard I/O occasion was canceled.

Below is the livestream for the occasion, it will begin at 15:00pm UTC and will final an hour. It will focus on the brand new options in Android 11 and whats new for builders.

Google will additionally publish 12 binge-worthy talks on Android, beginning with the fundamentals (Whats new and Whats new in System UI) and masking many matters for developer and the Google Play ecosystem.

If youre hoping that Google will lastly announce the Pixel 4a on the launch occasion (the Pixel 3a was unveiled at I/O 2019), you thenre most likely in for disappointment  the 4a will not be anticipated till mid-July based on unofficial data. There have been some rumors of an early June launch, however Google by no means formally confirmed something.