The Android 11 Beta Launch party will be livestreamed on June 3

Google delayed the Android 11 Beta launch to June 1 and scheduled a launch present for June 3. It will be all on-line, in fact, as the standard I/O occasion was canceled.
Below is the livestream for the occasion, it will begin at 15:00pm UTC and will final an hour. It will focus on the brand new options in Android 11 and whats new for builders.
Google will additionally publish 12 binge-worthy talks on Android, beginning with the fundamentals (Whats new and Whats new in System UI) and masking many matters for developer and the Google Play ecosystem.
If youre hoping that Google will lastly announce the Pixel 4a on the launch occasion (the Pixel 3a was unveiled at I/O 2019), you thenre most likely in for disappointment the 4a will not be anticipated till mid-July based on unofficial data. There have been some rumors of an early June launch, however Google by no means formally confirmed something.