The airline industry is ditching change fees because it’s desperate for people to fly

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said they would completely remove fees related to altering or canceling a flight. The news comes less than a day after United Airlines initially revealed an irreversible end to its change charge policy.

All 3 providers have actually been waiving change fees given that March 2020, when the unique coronavirus pandemic very first interfered with international flight. With need dried up, the airline companies are looking for to make flying appearance safe, hassle-free, and, many of all, low-cost. And that implies getting rid of a number of the fees and additional charges related to flight.

“We’ve said before that we need to approach flexibility differently than this industry has in the past, and today’s announcement builds on that promise to ensure we’re offering industry-leading flexibility, space and care to our customers,” stated Delta CEO Ed Bastian in a declaration.

Industrywide, change fees generated $2.8 billion in 2019

“When we hear from customers about where we can improve, getting rid of this fee is often the top request,” stated United CEOScott Kirby

“By eliminating change fees, giving customers an opportunity to get where they want to go faster with free same-day standby on earlier flights and providing access to upgrades and seats for all fare types,” American Airlines Chief …