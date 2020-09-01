The airline industry could shrink by half ‘to survive,’ United Airlines chairman says

“The stark reality of what we’re facing is dire,” Munoz said in an exclusive interview.
“This industry has gone through hell and back on repeated occasions,” said Munoz, who suffered a heart attack and had a heart transplant during his five-year stint as United’s CEO. “This is, by far, orders of magnitude larger than anything we’ve ever seen.”
Times are so tough for airlines that they’re taking dramatic steps to lure customers. United (UAL) announced Sunday it will permanently eliminate hated change fees on economy and premium cabin tickets for domestic flights. Delta (DAL) and American followed suit Monday. The shift underscores the enormous leverage travelers now have over hurting airlines.
Thousands of workers take voluntary cuts
Airlines have signaled steep job cuts are on the way.
Last week, American Airlines (AAL) said it will lay off or involuntarily furlough 19,000 workers as of October 1 unless Congress provides more aid.
In July, United Airlines warned that 36,000 employees, or nearly half of its frontline workforce, could be furloughed this fall.
“Hopefully things recover and we can bring everyone back,” Munoz said, adding that this crisis is far worse than the downturn in the airline industry after 9/11.
Prior to the pandemic, the airline industry was booming — and spending more…