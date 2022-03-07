No precipitation is expected in the capital this afternoon, on the night of March 8.
On March 8, in the afternoon, short-term rain is possible in some parts of the city, rain is expected from time to time on March 9-12, thunderstorm is possible on March 10.
No precipitation is expected in the regions this afternoon, on the night of March 8.
In the afternoon of March 8 in some regions, on March 9-12 from time to time precipitation is expected in most of the regions, in the mountainous-foothill regions in the form of snow, in some mountainous regions a snowstorm is expected. Wind 2-5 m / s, intensification of 15-20 m / s is expected in some regions on March 8-12.
The air temperature in Lori, Tavush and Syunik will rise by 6-8 degrees on March 9.
No precipitation is expected in Artsakh today and tomorrow.
