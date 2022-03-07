On March 8, in the afternoon, short-term rain is possible in some parts of the city, rain is expected from time to time on March 9-12, thunderstorm is possible on March 10.

No precipitation is expected in the capital this afternoon, on the night of March 8.

No precipitation is expected in the regions this afternoon, on the night of March 8.

In the afternoon of March 8 in some regions, on March 9-12 from time to time precipitation is expected in most of the regions, in the mountainous-foothill regions in the form of snow, in some mountainous regions a snowstorm is expected. Wind 2-5 m / s, intensification of 15-20 m / s is expected in some regions on March 8-12.

The air temperature in Lori, Tavush and Syunik will rise by 6-8 degrees on March 9.