In the territory of the republic on May 9, 10-12 from time to time rain is expected in most regions, hail is possible in some parts. No precipitation is expected on May 13-14.

The wind will be south-eastern, 3-6 m / s, and during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 5-7 degrees on May 11-14.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected in Yerevan from time to time in the evening of May 9, 10-12. Intensification of the wind during a thunderstorm – 15-18 m / s. No precipitation is expected on the night of May 11, 13-14.