In the territory of the republic on the afternoon of April 9, on the 12th in some regions, on the morning of the 13th “rain is expected in most of the regions” and thunderstorms in some parts.

No precipitation is expected on the night of April 10-11, 13-14.

Wind: west, 3-6 m / s, on April 11-13, the wind is expected to intensify in some regions with a speed of 18-23 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 4-6 degrees in the afternoon of April 9-11.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on April 9, 10-11, 12-13, 14. “Rain is expected in the afternoon of April 12-13.”

The wind is expected to intensify on April 11-13 with a speed of 16-20 m / s.