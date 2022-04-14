No precipitation is expected in the capital on April 15-19.
No precipitation is expected in the regions this afternoon, on April 15, at night of April 16, 17-19.
“Short rain is expected in some regions on the afternoon of April 16.” Wind north-west 2-5 m / s.
The air temperature will gradually rise by 8-10 degrees on April 14-19.
No precipitation is expected in Artsakh today and tomorrow.
If you notice an error in the text, send a message to the editor stating the error, then pressing Ctrl-Enter.