In the territory of the republic on the afternoon of May 17, in the afternoon of 18-19, on the 20th a short rain-thunderstorm is expected in some regions, hail is possible in some parts. No precipitation is expected on May 21-22.

The wind will be west, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 17-20 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 6-9 degrees on May 17-19.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on May 17, 21-22. In the evening of May 18, it is possible, in the evening of May 19, on the 20th, short-term rain-thunderstorm is expected, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify to 15-18 m / s.