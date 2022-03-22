Snow is expected in the territory of the republic in the afternoon of March 22, at night of March 25 in some regions, from time to time on March 23-24 in most regions. A snowstorm with low horizontal visibility is expected in some mountainous regions. No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of March 25, 26-27.

The wind will be north-western, 3-7 m / s. On March 23-25, the wind is expected to intensify in some regions with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 3-6 degrees in the afternoon of March 25-27.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan in the afternoon of March 22, 25-27. Snow is expected from time to time on March 23-24.