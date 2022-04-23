No precipitation is expected in the territory of the republic on April 23, 24, 25, 26-28. In the afternoon of April 25, short-term rain and thunderstorm are expected in some regions.

The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees in the afternoon of April 23-24.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on April 23, 24-28.