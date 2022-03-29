No precipitation is expected in the republic on March 30, 31 in the afternoon, April 1-3. Precipitation is expected in some regions on the night of March 31.

The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, on April 2-3 the wind is expected to intensify in some regions with a speed of 18-20 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 13-16 degrees on March 29-31 and April 1-3.

No precipitation is expected in the capital on March 30-31, April 1-3.

On April 2-3, the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 14-16 m / s.