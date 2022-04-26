In some parts of the capital today, on the evening of April 27, short-term rain is possible. 15-18m / s.

In the regions today, on April 27, 30 in the afternoon short-term rain is expected in some regions, on April 28, 29, May 1 from time to time rain is expected in most regions. The wind will be south-western 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually drop by 3-5 degrees on April 27-29.