In the territory of the republic in the afternoon of March 8 in some regions, from 9 to 12 from time to time precipitation is expected in most of the regions, in some parts intensive, in the mountainous-foothill regions in the form of snow, in some mountainous regions a snowstorm is expected.

No precipitation is expected on March 13.

The wind will be 2-5 m / s in the west, and on March 8-12 the wind will intensify in some regions with a speed of 15-20 m / s.

The air temperature will rise by 5-7 degrees on March 9 in Lori, Tavush and Syunik.

In the city of Yerevan, in the afternoon of March 8, short-term rain is possible in some parts of the city, rain is expected from time to time on March 9-12, thunderstorm is possible on March 10.

No precipitation is expected on March 13.