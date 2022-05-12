In the territory of the republic in the morning of May 16 in the daytime in most regions, on the night of May 16-16, in the afternoon of the 15th, on the 17th in some regions rain and thunderstorm are expected, hail is possible in some parts.

No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of May 13, on the night of May 14, 15.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 6-8 degrees on May 13-16.

Rain և thunderstorm is expected in Yerevan on the night of May 13, 16, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify to 15-18 m / s. No precipitation is expected in the afternoon of May 13, 14-15, 17.