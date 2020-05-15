The Air Force’s mysterious X-37B spaceplane is launching to space again this weekend

The Air Force’s mysterious spy spaceplane, dubbed the X-37B, is headed again to space on Saturday morning for its sixth mission in Earth orbit. As normal with this spacecraft, its actual objective is a secret, although the Air Force says the automobile will likely be carrying quite a few experiments on this journey and testing out new techniques in space earlier than returning them to Earth.

This launch comes a bit greater than six months after the X-37B returned residence from its record-breaking fifth mission to orbit. The spaceplane, which appears to be like a bit like a miniature Space Shuttle, landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 27th after spending a complete of 780 days, or greater than two years, in space. That flight marked the X-37B’s longest mission but in space, and the automobile has now spent a complete of seven years and 10 months in orbit. This upcoming flight might add a number of extra years to the spacecraft’s whole flight time.

“This will be the first X-37B mission to use a service module to host experiments.”

The Air Force claims that the experiments and expertise that the X-37B carries “enables the US to more efficiently and effectively develop space capabilities necessary to maintain superiority in the space domain.” This mission may have much more experiments than normal, thanks to the addition of a brand new service module — a cylindrical construction hooked up to the underside of the spaceplane that will likely be full of expertise to be examined on orbit. “This will be the first X-37B mission to use a service module to host experiments,” Randy Walden, director and program govt officer for the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, mentioned in a press release. “The incorporation of a service module on this mission enables us to continue to expand the capabilities of the spacecraft and host more experiments than any of the previous missions.”

While a lot of the experiments on this flight are stored beneath wraps, a number of of the applied sciences going up on this mission have been made public. Tagging together with the X-37B is a small satellite tv for pc known as FalconSat-Eight developed by the US Air Force Academy that carries 5 experimental payloads. The spaceplane will supposedly deploy the FalconSat-Eight when it reaches orbit. NASA is additionally sending two experiments up on this flight to examine how space radiation degrades sure supplies in addition to seeds wanted for meals. And the US Naval Research Laboratory has included an experiment that can “transform solar power into radio frequency microwave energy” that may then be despatched to the bottom to be used.

The X-37B is nonetheless thought of an asset of the US Air Force, however the newly minted Space Force will likely be overseeing the mission from launch to touchdown. The X-37B’s experience into space is the United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, which has launched this spacecraft on 4 of its earlier 5 flights. The spacecraft’s final experience was on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, which launched the X-37B for its fifth mission on September seventh, 2017.

As this launch is happening in the course of the pandemic, each the Air Force and the United Launch Alliance are together with a small tribute to these affected by COVID-19 on this flight. A written message has been added to the facet of the Atlas V rocket, studying: “In memory of COVID-19 victims and tribute to all first responders and front-line workers.”

ULA is concentrating on liftoff at 8:24AM ET on Saturday, although climate is trying a bit iffy with solely a 40 p.c probability of excellent circumstances. The firm will present reside protection of the launch at 8:04AM ET. So in case you’re up early this weekend, you may tune in reside to see this mysterious automobile fly.