The aid sector must do more to tackle its white supremacy problem | Global development

As events unfold in the usa and around the globe, colleagues in the aid sector are closely watching, and sharing their solidarity. After all they are allies and educators of human rights.

Yet as various institutions grapple making use of their failure to address discrimination, there has been a disappointing insufficient self-reflection within our sector. If we recognize that racism is embedded in structures, that it’s part of engrained power dynamics, we should logically conclude that individuals are not immune.

The first step to solving a problem is acknowledging we now have one. Many remain unconvinced. They proclaim that our entire work is underpinned by principles and values that promote equality and non-discrimination and that while we might not be perfect, we have been far better than most.

We do not need to dig too deep to identify contradictions.

The most obvious may be the failure to make any progress towards localisation – the effort to increase the role of national responders, along with to place greater value on local expertise and knowledge, and the use of local language.

This was outlined as a goal of the 2016 Grand Bargain agreement, which brought together donors, international actors and local responders as part of a broader report on humanitarian action. Four years on and international organisations continue to work regardless of local structures, rather than using them. Excuses are numerous: that donors are unwilling to fund national groups directly, that red tape helps it be difficult to partner with local actors, or that there surely is not enough funding for meaningful capacity building.

To understand slow progress, a starting point is to look inward, at the decision makers defining the priorities.

White supremacy is commonplace in the aid sector. The great majority of heads of organisations and senior posts are held by white people – mostly men.

Leadership positions are rarely held by local hires and are as an alternative disproportionately staffed from countries such as France, Italy, great britain and the united states: so-called developed – and overwhelmingly white – nations. There are many international staff from majority non-white countries; broadly speaking, they are slightly older, more frequently motivated by a desire to support their families, often less inclined to join activities centred around high levels of alcohol consumption which can be typical of the aid worker social scene.

Social events, just like in other industries, offer the opportunity to build trust and therefore are spaces where informal discussions of job opportunities occur. This leads to a type of thirtysomething club of white expats constantly giving each other an expert hand-up, at the expense of non-white international staff who remain several levels below senior – predominantly white – management. A self-perpetuating system remains, as leadership continue to hire friends and contacts in this way.

This can be done because of inadequate recruitment procedures left susceptible to bias and abuse. We lack defined specifications or minimum industry standards for common positions, skills are largely deemed transferrable and job descriptions are open to a high amount of interpretation. A great word or forwarded CV from a person in “the club” goes a very good way.

The general reliance on international staff for positions which may be performed just as well, or even better, by local hires is difficult to justify.

We’re told the neighborhood capacity doesn’t exist, or that we are victims of an overly professionalised sector, requiring perfectly written English language reports to headquarters and donors. This mind-set, and more precarious contracts for local staff, devalues their contribution and labour and means their voices are not heard.

This insidious racism by white leadership devalues local hires who are predominantly non-white in the countries we work in, and is exemplified by organisations that deem it acceptable to operate with continuous six-month contract commitments for international staff. They ship around highly mobile young adults, who have limited contextual or institutional knowledge. Aside from the obvious inefficiencies, to imply this is preferable to hiring locally is definitely an insult to staff, communities and authorities.

All these facets lead to a situation where those least affected by decisions are the ones making them.

The way that organisations rationalise these actions is deeply perplexing. This is a sector that advocates for proactively addressing barriers that contribute to unequal access to opportunities, that recognises inequalities are rooted in bias and unfair policies, that understands corrective intentional action is necessary. If international organisations believe in localisation, then it isn’t a matter of whether it’s viable but instead making it happen. Instead, the prevalence and persistence of white international staff in senior leadership and the continued devaluing of local expertise and individuals, brings right back echoes of the white civiliser, offering superior skills, convinced here is the natural and inevitable order of things.

We need a radical rethinking to tackle our personal problem of institutionalised racism. It is precisely because we are advocates of human rights that individuals should are expecting far more from ourselves than the others, seeking reform with significant amounts of urgency. We have the equipment, expertise and guiding axioms that many other industries do not, and when we can acknowledge our blind spots, the chance for significant amounts of positive change is at hand.