The Student Council of the Agrarian University has issued a statement regarding yesterday’s attempt to attract university students for money.

“Yesterday, on May 10, some Armenian media outlets and some social media users spread news about the attempt to involve the students of the National Agrarian University of Armenia in opposition rallies for money.

The Student Council of the Agrarian University has resolutely prevented the above-mentioned reckless և meaningless experience և announces on behalf of the university students ․

Students of the National Agrarian University of Armenia, like any citizen of the Republic of Armenia, have the constitutional right to free expression of will; , their right to participate in rallies և freedom.

We officially declare with all responsibility that the Agrarian University is an apolitical university, we will never serve the interests of any political force. The Agrarian University is a state university that serves the educational, scientific, economic and national interests of the citizens of the state of Armenia.

Any further attempt to “recruit” the students of the Agrarian University in order to realize the interests of this or that political force, group or group is doomed to failure, as happened in the above-mentioned case.

The ANAU Student Council invites politicians and supporters representing various political camps, the journalistic community, and the general public to collaborate with a university that has made a qualitative leap in recent years to become a regional center of agricultural excellence education.

“Let us use our youthful vigor and precious time for education, work, development of science and strengthening of the homeland,” the statement reads.