“After the war, we are constantly trying to convey to the public that the real agenda in this situation is not peace, but the agenda of new concessions for Armenia. “The government is trying to show that it is doing everything to prevent the war, but in reality it is on the agenda to hand over power,” he said during a rally near the statue of David Sasuntsi demanding the resignation of Nikol Pashinyan. Tigran Abrahamyan, a member of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly, said that the Armenian side had agreed to hand over the so-called “Azerbaijani enclaves” in Armenia.

“The handover agenda will lead to a new war at some stage. We come to bring real peace to the society, because the agenda discussed today with Azerbaijan will never bring us peace. It will lead to the surrender of Armenia and Artsakh in parts. “Our struggle is not only for Artsakh, but also for Armenia, because the preconditions put forward by Azerbaijan are not only about handing over Artsakh, but also Armenia,” Tigran Abrahamyan added.

As for the interview of the RA Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan, Tigran Abrahamyan mentioned ․ “The government has no other agenda than to gradually hand over the Republic of Armenia. This must be prevented the day before. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN