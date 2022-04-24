The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic Arthur Tovmasyan sent a message on the occasion of the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, all progressive humanity, Armenians around the world commemorate and incense the memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide. April 24 symbolizes not only the cruel fate that befell our people, but also the divine grace unique to re-indulge, perpetuate and develop.

After the genocide, our people found the strength to build the statehood dreamed of by their devoted sons. And despite the many and varied challenges and difficulties, today its flag flies over embassies in many countries.

The rebirth and triumph of the Armenians took place in the Republic of Artsakh at the end of the 20th century. It has been more than three decades that our heroic people have been building their statehood.

The denial of official Turkey was the continuation of hostility towards the three Artsakh wars unleashed by Azerbaijan.

We bow to the immortal memory of the Armenians who died for the defense of the homeland. “

Today, time has posed a new challenge: we have no choice but to be more united, vibrant and patriotic than ever.

We have seen many difficulties and overcome them with honor. I’m sure we will overcome this one. And the advice of the day can remind us of one thing: only with the unity of all Armenians can we prevent a new genocide in Artsakh.

The march dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide should be perceived as a march of the reborn people, who have not forgotten what they left behind, but are looking forward with confidence.

“God protect us,” the message reads.