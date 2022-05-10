Vahe Grigoryan’s Facebook post

Recently, the RA Administrative Court, based on the joint application of me, Artsvik Minasyan and Arthur Ghazinyan, recognized as illegal the points 9.1 of Chapter 3, Chapter 4 և 4 of Annex 3 of the Government Decision No. 1586-N of September 27, 2020 on declaring martial law. that is, restrictions imposed by the government on freedom of assembly and expression during martial law.

After the final judgment enters into force, those fined on any of these grounds are free to claim compensation for the damage caused to them as a result of unlawful administration.