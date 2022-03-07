Home Armenia The Administrative Court of Appeal considered 2012 illegal. Police inaction during... Armenia The Administrative Court of Appeal considered 2012 illegal. Police inaction during a rally against the screening of Azerbaijani films at the HAAV office Morning: By Thomas Delong - March 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email The Administrative Court of Appeal considered 2012 illegal. Police inaction during a rally against the screening of Azerbaijani films at the HAAV office Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia In one hand the lion has a sword, in the other he keeps the treasury – the values that are subject to protection ․... Armenia “Our decision to buy Russian oil was wrong.” Shell stops working in Russia | Morning: Armenia An alarm was received that a bomb had been planted in the school after Yerchan Shchenko Morning: Recent Posts Two children die in NY after experiencing ‘very rare’ syndrome that may be linked... Coronavirus whistleblower doctor is online hero in China PNC Financial: revenues were below expectations, profits were ahead of expectations in Q1 Palestinians fight eviction from homes in East Jerusalem The captain hid 3 phones ․ Call the police Most Popular Travis Scott Donates $5million To Charity Travis Scott is one of the biggest sensations in America. He is a musician and rapper with worldwide fame. However, Scott has had a... Robbery attack on a gas station. The crime has been revealed On February 5, at 3:35 am, a citizen called the operative control center of the police and reported that they had attacked a gas... Kelly Clarkson’s Divorce Agreement Settled Finally Kelly Clarkson is one of the most renowned faces in Hollywood entertainment. Clarkson has a lot of fans from all over the world who... New tobacco products have appeared in Armenia. Deputy Minister of Health The National Assembly is discussing the bill on making an amendment to the law "On Reduction and Prevention of Damage to Health Due to... 10 new cases of coronavirus disease have been registered in Artsakh As of March 9, 78 tests were performed, as a result of which 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were registered in Artsakh. At present,...