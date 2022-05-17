The court decision to terminate the activities of the Communist Party of Ukraine has entered into force, Gordon reported, citing the representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court of the country Olga Sovgiria.

“Six years after the adoption of the law on decommunization in Ukraine, the activities of the Communist Party have been finally banned,” he told the newspaper.

He clarified that by the decision of the Ki Administrative District Court of December 16, 2015, the activities of the Communist Party had already been terminated, but that decision was later appealed and did not enter into force. Now the appeal has been reviewed, and the decision banning the party’s activity has entered into force.

“During all this time, the Communist Party continued to exist, even receiving membership fees, although its participation in the electoral process was prohibited. “The 6th Administrative Court of Appeal has already completed the examination of the appeal, rejected the appeal, as a result of which the decision of the court to ban the activities of the Communist Party in Ukraine came into legal force,” Sovgiria said.