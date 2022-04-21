Cardiovascular disease has the highest mortality rate worldwide. On the topic of its risk factors, in particular, dyslipidemia, “Dyslipidemia. Modern approaches to diagnosis and management “scientific-practical event.

Welcoming the initiative, Deputy Minister of Health Armen Nazaryan noted that the work carried out to prevent cardiovascular diseases is in the focus of the Ministry of Health.

“Expectations are high from the working group on treatment and prevention of cardiovascular diseases established by the order of the Minister. The team includes system professionals. “Thanks to their work, the problems of the sphere will be raised as much as possible, as a result of which a consistent solution will improve the quality of treatment and improve the health indicators of the population,” said Armen Nazaryan.

The Deputy Minister also used public health awareness-raising activities to reduce the risk factors for non-communicable diseases.

Hamlet Hayrapetyan, Cardiology Advisor to the Ministry of Health, President of the Armenian Association of Cardiologists, referred to the importance of preventing, managing and treating dyslipidemia as a factor in reducing mortality in general and cardiovascular diseases.

Experts in the field presented reports, presented the epidemiology, causes and diagnosis of dyslipidemia, as well as a new guideline for the management of dyslipidemia. It was also noted that some of the risk factors for cardiovascular disease are manageable, such as tobacco use, alcohol abuse, poor diet, obesity, high blood pressure.

The scientific-practical event will continue on April 22.