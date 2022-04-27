Human rights activist Zhanna Aleksanyan assesses the recent actions of the police against the protesters as illegal.

“I saw videos that the police dragged people away with the same force. So, the police has not changed. “Know what you knew about them,” the human rights activist told Aysor.am.

According to Zhanna Aleksanyan, the police officers approach the citizens protesting in the same way as before.

“In any case, there is the assessment of the Human Rights Defender, according to which the protesters stated in private conversations that the police used disproportionate physical force against them.

“They said that the police would be reformed, but, to put it mildly, it has not been reformed yet,” the human rights activist said.

It should be reminded that the former director of the National Security Service, the leader of the “Homeland” party, the leader of the “I have honor” faction of the National Assembly Arthur Vanetsyan visited the activists brought to the Police Center today.

According to Vanetsyan, disproportionate force was used against the detained activists, but their process will not be stopped.

Sos Hakobyan, the speaker of the “Fatherland” party, had earlier stated that the police had started provocations in Freedom Square, for no reason, and had detained the activists.