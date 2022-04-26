The statement adopted yesterday on the Artsakh issue is extremely important in the diplomatic sphere, to define the possible red lines for Armenia in all possible negotiation processes, YSU Chair of Iranian Studies Vardan Voskanyan told Aysor.am.

“The statement is an indication that the statement” lowering the mark “on the status of Artsakh reflects the view of official Yerevan, taking into account that it was voiced by the person considered the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia. But there are specialists who have made serious contributions in the diplomatic circles of the Republic of Armenia, who do not agree with the opinion expressed. “Therefore, with this statement we prove that Yerevan’s point of view is not only presented by official Yerevan, but by the whole diplomatic Yerevan,” the Iranian expert said.

As for the action of the struggle that started from Freedom Square, Vardan Voskanyan mentioned that it is an indicator that Yerevan is not only the official Yerevan, but there is also Freedom Square Yerevan.

“This is a very strong signal to the” international community “that the mood in Armenia is at least ambiguous, different circles do not share the” view “voiced on the” lowering of the bar “of Artsakh’s status.

Therefore, it is obvious that the Republic of Armenia has not surrendered, in which case it should not surrender, because we are dealing with the future of our statehood.

Both the statement on the Artsakh issue and the protest actions are a signal to the “international community” that there are still struggling groups in Armenia. “I think the statement on the” benchmark “of Artsakh deserves an adequate response, showing the will and desire of our people,” said the head of the YSU Chair of Iranian Studies.

