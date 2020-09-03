The Acer Spin 7 is the first laptop with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip

Acer has actually revealed the most recent version of its Spin 7 lineup at IFA 2020, and there’s a twist: rather of the normal Intel processor, the new design will be the first laptop with Qualcomm’sSnapdragon 8cx Gen 2 5G chip It’s likewise Acer’sfirst 5G laptop

From the outside, the new Spin 7 seems a decently upgraded variation of the existing design, with a little squared-off corners and gold accents. But the modifications are more considerable. The ARM-based Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor indicates that, in addition to supporting 5G (both mmWave and sub-6 GHz), Acer is likewise assuring that it’ll use “multi-day” battery life.

(*2 *). Image: Acer

Additionally, Acer is including an active Wacom pen that uses 4,096 levels of pressure level of sensitivity and can dock into the side of the computer system to charge. The rest of the specifications are quite ordinary: the Spin 7 will have a 14-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen panel with Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, a 360-degree hinge (to much better make the most of that Wacom pen), 2 USB-C ports, and a tradition USB-A port for great procedure.

There’s still a lot we do not understand about the Spin 7, consisting of more spec information or, most notably, the rate or …