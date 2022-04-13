On April 10, at 11:15 pm, the Goris Police Department received an alarm that they were shooting near the 13th building on Getapnya Street. Minutes later, a report was received from the hospital that 55-year-old Gurgen Khachatryan had been taken to a medical facility with gunshot wounds. The man was already dead.

The officers of the operative-investigative groups who left for the scene, as a result of the operative-investigative measures taken, found out that a 32-year-old man from Goris had shot at Gurgen Khachatryan during a quarrel near the mentioned building at about 11 pm. 3 cartridges of 9 mm bullet, knife, bloody traces, etc. were found at the scene.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact. Expert examinations were appointed.

On April 12, a 32-year-old man presented himself to the body conducting the preliminary investigation of the case, as a result of the measures taken by the officers of the Goris Division of the Syunik Regional Department of the Police to find the person suspected of committing the crime. He was arrested.

The circumstances are being clarified by the preliminary investigation.



