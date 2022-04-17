“The future of the country depends on everyone. “Today’s flow and number of people and the accumulation of so many forces by the government here show that we are on the right path,” Arthur Vanetsyan, a member of the “I Have Honor” faction of the National Assembly, announced in Freedom Square at midnight.

“In order to be able to save energy, I suggest going home and having some rest. I will stay here, I will spend the night. A few more people with me. But we do not have to stay and not be able to come tomorrow. Some I suggest to go home, then change the others. We will stay until the end of the struggle, “Arthur Vanetsyan added.

It should be reminded that the NA “I have honor” bloc and a number of other politicians are holding a sit-in strike in Freedom Square from today ․ For a moment the police dragged the citizens.

Luiza SUKIASYAN