The latter’s two accomplices were arrested within the framework of the criminal case initiated in connection with the death of Argishti Armeni Yeghyan, a conscript, in the Fifth Garrison Investigation Division of the RA Investigation Committee.

As we have already informed, on May 11, 2022, at around 10:15 am, an assistant shooter-grenadier of the N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense, a conscript, Private Argishti Armeni Yeghyan, was shot by a rifle attached to him at the observation post of the military unit. He committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest.

With the combination of sufficient evidence obtained, the latter two accomplices of the RA Criminal Code were charged with Article 360.1, Part 2, Clauses 1, 2 և 3 և, Article 360.1, Part 2, Clauses 1 և 3, as They were detained as a precautionary measure.

The investigation is underway.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

RA Investigative Committee